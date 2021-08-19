Lauren Coogan Addressed Her Deactivation from 'The Challenge'

After Nam Vo 's surprising deactivation during the Season 37 premiere of The Challenge , fans may have thought that the rest of the twists and turns for the season would be about about eliminations, alliance betrayals, or partnership switches. However, during the Aug. 19 episode, host T.J. Lavin revealed, once again, that another spy would be going home early.

Lauren Coogan, who initially rose to fame as a singleton on Season 2 of Love Island, was replaced during the main challenge in the second episode. Her exit shocked viewers, since it was the second deactivation in a row, and because Lauren had been seemingly edited out of the first episode.

Why did Lauren leave The Challenge? Read on to find out who replaced her, how it was handled on the show, and to learn what she had to say about her departure.