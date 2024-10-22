Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > WWE Lilian Garcia Left the WWE So She Could Take Care of Her Dad Lilian Garcia is back as the WWE announcer, but why did she leave to begin with? By Joseph Allen Published Oct. 22 2024, 11:01 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@liliangarcia

Fans were shocked by the news that Samantha Irvin, a long-time announcer with WWE, was leaving the league behind. The news was quite sudden, but it also meant that the league was going to have to find a new announcer they could rely on, which is when fans discovered that Lilian Garcia would be returning.

Lilian is back and is set to be the voice of the league once again. She began announcing all the way back in 1999 before leaving the league behind in 2016. Following the news that she's back, many want to know why she left to begin with.

Why did Lilian Garcia leave the WWE?

Lilian left the league in 2016 because she wanted to take care of her ailing father. When her father was given between two weeks and three months to live, she no that she had no choice but to leave WWE behind so that she could spend more time with her father during his last days. He was battling cancer and died nearly three months after Lilian left WWE to take care of him full-time.

Since she made her departure in 2016, Lilian has returned to the league to make sporadic appearances, but now, it seems like she might be back full-time. Because she was no longer working for the league full-time, Lilian's gig during her years away was as a podcast host. She hosted Chasing Glory, an interview show in which she talked with a variety of famous and successful people about how they had achieved the success they had.

Now, it seems that Lilian is ready to step back into the ring, and fans are excited at the idea of getting to see her again. "Hopefully she’ll stick around for quite a while. She’s a good soul," one person wrote under the WWE announcement. "Missing Samantha, but Lilian's voice is always great to hear!" another added. "Lilian Garcia's return to WWE Raw is such an exciting moment," a third person said.

Lilian seems happy to be back.

In a video posted to Instagram, Lilian said that she was thrilled to be back after eight years, and said that when her music hit, "the cheers, and the applause, and the roar that you gave me. Thank you. Thank you for that." She explained that she was very nervous, and that she could tell she was nervous when she started announcing again.