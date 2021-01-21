Here's the Reason Lio Rush Decided to Quit MTV's 'The Challenge'

MTV's The Challenge is a grueling reality competition series that tests players on their physical and mental strength. Season 36 of the iconic show has already featured loads of drama, backstabbing moments, and a bunch of injuries. With veteran players returning as well as challengers from reality shows such as Survivor, Big Brother, Are You the One?, and America’s Got Talent, The Challenge: Double Agents has been the most intense season to date.

While the remaining competitors are battling it out for a skull and the chance to compete in TJ Lavin's final, where the winner will be awarded $1 million, one player decided to opt out of the competition and end his time on The Challenge.

Why did Lio Rush quit 'The Challenge'? The wrestler opened up about his mental health.

It's not uncommon for players to bail out of the tough competition series. However, it's extremely frowned upon and usually ends with host TJ criticizing the contestant for simply exiting the show without a good reason. On Episode 6 of the MTV series, the WWE wrestler talked about how this game was affecting his mental health. Lio revealed that being in the competition house was triggering, noting that it was a similar feeling to being in a group home when he was a kid, which was traumatizing.

After debating whether he should leave, Lio ultimately decided that exiting the competition would be the best decision for his mental health. Following the episode's conclusion, Lio posted a statement on Twitter to further elaborate on his feelings.

Article continues below advertisement

"April 2020 I was let go of my dream job with WWE during the beginning of the pandemic with no real hope of what was next for me in my career," Lio wrote in a lengthy statement. The former wrestler explained that he was then presented with the opportunity to participate on the MTV series.

Article continues below advertisement

He continued, "Unexpectedly, I noticed that I've never been so vulnerable until this experience in the house. But this is what I've been wanting. So afraid to open up. Force to grow up very fast at a young age due to circumstances in my childhood and during that time I've made mistakes in my life because what kid doesn't. I've experienced so much growth from this experience."

Lio explained that he was to be looked at as a hero, for anyone who suffers from "depression, anxiety, PTSD, or any mental illness." The reality star concluded that he will "be back," but is now spending his time focusing on his expectant wife.

Article continues below advertisement