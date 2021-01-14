Natalie Anderson Had to Leave 'The Challenge' a Lot Earlier Than Expected

When Natalie Anderson was cast on The Challenge: Double Agents , it marked her first foray into the world of MTV competition reality shows, but it wasn't her first intense competition overall. Before becoming a rookie on The Challenge, she had been on Survivor and The Amazing Race multiple times.

She was ready to prove herself in a new way for MTV audiences, but then she was sent home early, leaving many to wonder why Natalie left prematurely and if she'll be back.