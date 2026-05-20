Lizzo Calls Out Her Label Ahead of Album Release — "I’m Fighting for My Life" "I feel like there’s not any marketing money being put toward my ideas." By Darrell Marrow Published May 20 2026, 4:10 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Ahead of her new album release, Lizzo is calling out her label. The Grammy-winning singer slammed Atlantic Records after claiming the label has not properly promoted her upcoming album, B---h, which is scheduled to drop June 5.

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Lizzo has released four studio albums so far. She dropped Lizzobangers in 2013, Big Grrrl Small World in 2015, Cuz I Love You in 2019, and Special in 2022. That makes B---h her fifth studio album. However, things are apparently going well with her label, and the singer is speaking out.

Source: Mega

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Why did Lizzo call out her label?

Lizzo took the issue straight to TikTok, where she urged fans to pre-order the project and questioned why the major-label marketing push looked so light. In one video, Lizzo told fans, “IRL, we cannot flop. My album is coming out in 23 days. Have you made your preorder yet?” She also explained why she planned to post constantly, saying, “I’m posting every single day because this algorithm wants to see me in the [Khia] asylum and b-tch, I’m fighting for my life.”

When a fan asked why they had not seen billboards or bigger ads, Lizzo kept it real. “Baby, I’m asking the same question because I definitely approved the billboards in the marketing meetings,” she said. “I definitely approved ads, but crickets.”

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Lizzo called out her label because she said approved promo ideas were not turning into real-world marketing. She claimed she had meetings, sent ideas, and expected more visible support ahead of the album release. “I don’t know, but I’m crashing out on my label right now because I just really like — I feel like there’s not any marketing money being put toward my ideas,” she said.

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Lizzo added that she texts the label weekly with promotion ideas and feels discouraged because she does not see those plans happening. She said artists now have a harder time reaching fans because social media does not show posts chronologically like it used to. “In 2026, unless you’re a brand new artist or someone no one’s ever heard of and is getting recognized, it’s really hard to cut the f-ck through,” she said.

What has Lizzo been doing for album promo?

Even while dragging the rollout, Lizzo has been working. She released “Don’t Make Me Love U” with a music video in March. She has also promoted the album through TikTok posts, television appearances, music videos, and fan calls to pre-order. Lizzo also appeared on CBS Mornings in May to discuss the project and why she was inspired by Meredith Brooks’ “B---h” and Missy Elliott’s “She’s a B---h.”

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Source: Mega

“I feel like what both of those women did was they pushed that word forward in a way that empowered it, instead of taking the power away. Like that’s a word that used to get hurled at women.” She said. “It’s my favorite word.”