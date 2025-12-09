Maddie & Tae Are Still Best Friends Despite Their Group Ending — Why Did They Split Up? The country music duo debuted in 2014 with their hit song, "Girl In A Country Song." By Elizabeth Randolph Published Dec. 9 2025, 5:21 p.m. ET Source: Mega

They continued releasing two more studio albums and have won several awards, including their 2022 win at the CMT Music Awards for Duo/Group Video of the Year following the release of the video for their single, “Woman You’ve Got.” However, after over a decade side-by-side, the singers announced they were temporarily closing the chapter on their group. So, why did Maddie & Tae break up? Here’s everything to know.

Why did Maddie & Tae split up?

Maddie and Tae announced they were parting ways in December 2025. According to the group’s exclusive statement to People, they decided to part ways after a lot of “soul-searching” and a “tear-soaked discussion.”

"It's been such a hard, hard — honestly, heartbreaking — decision," Tae shared with the outlet."This was the only dream I've ever had since I exited the womb. I had a very specific vision of creating music and singing music. When we met at 15, that's what we set out to do, and we're both just so grateful that we've had the journey that we've had. This career has been everything we've ever wanted."

As for why the singers are saying goodbye to their group? They revealed to People that they’re both in a place where they want separate things. Tae said she’s pausing music to focus on raising her and her husband, Grammy-winning singer Josh Kerr’s children, Leighton and Chapel. Maddie, for her part, is launching a solo career while her husband, Jonah Font, adjusts to being a stay-at-home dad to their child, Forrest.

“In this season, it doesn't feel aligned for us to do it together,” Maddie said of her and Tae’s next chapters.

The duo said neither of them is through with Maddie & Tae for good.

Although they didn’t share when, both Tae and Maddie agreed they weren’t done making music together forever. The bandmates said it’s always possible that their fans could see them reunite on stage one day. “We’re leaving this so open-ended because, you know, we might make another record one day,” Maddie declared. “We might go do some tour dates one day.” They also said that, while they’re putting their professional relationship on pause, their long-running friendship isn’t going anywhere.

“Even though we’re not gonna go on this journey as Maddie & Tae together, we’re still walking and doing life together outside of it,” Maddie said. “And I think I’m really excited to just be best friends and nurture our friendship and not have to worry as much about the work and still get to raise our babies together. None of that changes.”

