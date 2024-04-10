Home > Entertainment > Celebrity What Happened to Wynonna Judd's Kids? The Story Behind Her Daughter's Arrest Wynonna loves to post about her son, but her daughter is in the media spotlight for a different reason. By Alizabeth Swain Apr. 10 2024, Published 6:23 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The well-loved Wynonna Judd, alongside her mother Naomi, was part of the legendary duo The Judds. Her transition from one-half of a musical powerhouse to a solo artist is well-documented. However, what often escapes the limelight is her dedication and struggle in her most cherished role off-stage — as a mother. Yet, beyond the applause and accolades lies a narrative equally important — that of Wynonna's kids.

Who are Wyonna Judd's kids?

Wynonna is a mother to two children, Elijah Judd and Grace Pauline Kelley. Elijah, the older of the two, was born on December 23, 1994, per People. Grace Pauline was born a couple of years later on June 21, 1996. In an interview with Tampa Bay Times, Wyonna discussed how she nearly died while in labor with Grace.

"I almost died having Grace. Let's just say, I don't want to get back into the delivery room. But I came the closest I've come to dying," Wyonna shared in the 1997 interview. "It'll be a year in June, and I'm just starting to feel human again."

What is Grace Pauline Kelley's net worth?

Grace has an estimated net worth of $500,000. However, this financial standing is often overshadowed by her legal entanglements, which paint a picture of a life fraught with personal and public difficulties.

On April 5, 2024, Grace was charged with indecent exposure and obstructing government operations, according to E! Online. Per the report shared, Grace allegedly exposed her lower body and breasts at an intersection of Highway 14 and Interstate 65 in Alabama. This same report stated that when police officers tried to arrest Grace, she sat down on the side of the road and refused to identify herself.

Grace Pauline Kelley's face tattoo is well-documented in her mugshot.

This isn't the first time Grace has been arrested. In June 2016, Grace was sentenced to eight years for scheduled two drugs, followed by a four-year sentence for evading arrest in July 2016, according to NBC Connecticut. Then, she was arrested on August 28, 2021 for a probation violation, according to The Sun.

Grace Pauline Kelley, 27, flashed her breasts and 'lower body' on a busy highway in Alabama

Her mugshot from 2021 showed a stark difference in her hair color, hair length, and face compared to her previous mugshots. In Grace's 2021 mugshot, she had dyed her hair black and had a new face tattoo located above her eyebrow. Due to the graininess of the mugshot pictures, it's difficult to identify what the face tattoo says.