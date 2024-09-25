Home > Television > Reality TV > Big Brother Makensy Made an Unexpected Decision With Her Nominations After the Veto Comp on 'Big Brother' Makensy's renomination came as a surprise to fans. By Chrissy Bobic Published Sept. 25 2024, 9:15 a.m. ET Source: CBS

No matter how dedicated Big Brother fans remain to the show, which airs multiple nights per week, there is always another game happening behind the scenes on the live feeds. And, ahead of the Week 10 Veto episode, fans saw plenty on the feeds about what Veto winner Makensy does with the coveted power. But no one can quite understand why Makensy used the Veto to nominate Leah and take Kimo off the block.

This is Makensy's week as the Head of Household. She made the initial decision to nominate Kimo and Angela, with the latter being her target. But somewhere along the way, Makensy changed her mind, and the live feeds indicate that the change began to happen thanks to a little birdy named Chelsie singing in her ear.

Why did Makensy nominate Leah on 'Big Brother'?

From the live feeds, we know that Chelsie went to Makensy and said that Leah would be a stronger target for Makensy's game. She told the HOH that Leah has been trying to make an alliance with Rubina and Kimo following T'kor's eviction. And finally, Makensy took the bait and she used her Veto win to change her original nominations. She took Kimo off the block and put Leah there, next to Angela, in his place.

Of course this doesn't make much sense to fans, who know that Leah and Angela are essentially floaters who have been forced to work together. The more logical thing to do would be to take out Kimo or Rubina. However, by taking out Leah, that leaves Angela, who is most other players' target at any given time. Things might not work out that way, though.

i don’t understand how makensy sees herself getting out of this one. as soon as chelsie realizes that she’s throwing her so far utb for putting leah up… like, babes you better fight for that veto next week #bb26 — daniel 🫥 (@herpixelboy) September 24, 2024

Everyone else in the house appears to be gunning for Makensy. And after Leah or Angela are sent packing to the jury house, there's a double eviction. Chances are, one of those evictions will result in Makensy being given the boot, potentially by Kimo or Rubina. And at that point, Makensy's decision to take Kimo off the block and put Leah there in his place will have been for nothing.

Who is Makensy aligned with on 'Big Brother'?

Makensy and Cam are close, but Cam still appears to have a final two deal with Chelsie. And even though Chelsie has worked with Makensy, it's clear that Makensy is something of a lone wolf. If it comes down to Makensy and anyone else in the house, there are other houseguests to vouch for them.

makensy is slowly regretting putting up leah after talking to her, but that bridge is already BURNED. maybe she should’ve taken the time to listen to leah BEFORE the veto ceremony instead of avoiding her… #BB26 — m (@tweetsbyshelly) September 24, 2024

Makensy might believe that in getting Leah out, she is making Angela weaker, which isn't a bad strategy. The only issue is that the other players could very well target Makensy next and she is short on allies to help her out of the jam, Angela included.