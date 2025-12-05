Maurice DuBois Called CBS News Job the "Honor of a Lifetime" Amid Sudden Exit "I'll leave filled with gratitude, cherished relationships and amazing memories." By Chrissy Bobic Published Dec. 5 2025, 10:12 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@mauriceduboistv

On Dec. 4, 2025, longtime CBS News anchor Maurice DuBois posted on Instagram that he would be leaving the network after 21 years with CBS as a whole. But why did Maurice leave CBS News, and did anyone attached to the network give a formal statement about his exit? The news came as a surprise to fans who had watched him on-air for years, even with the shake-ups that seemingly resulted from Paramount Skydance hiring Bari Weiss as the CBS News editor-in-chief.

According to The Washington Post, in Bari's first month in the role, around 100 CBS News employees were part of a large round of layoffs. Although the layoffs were reportedly planned before Bari entered the scene and took over, some viewers of the CBS News show CBS Evening News believe Maurice's exit is part of that restructuring.

Why did Maurice DuBois leave CBS News?

The New York Post reported that a CBS insider said that Maurice was reportedly not seen as the future of CBS Evening News. But, the source told the outlet, Maurice reportedly went against executives' wishes and made the announcement on Instagram without telling anyone, thereby sharing the news of leaving before he was officially let go.

When Maurice posted about leaving CBS News and how he first started out with WCBS-TV in New York City, he didn't note the exact reason behind his departure. He did note, however, that his last official day would be Dec. 18, 2025. He also wrote in the caption of a handful of photos from over the years that it was the "honor of a lifetime" to work with CBS News.

"What a privilege!" Maurice wrote. "To be welcomed into your homes night after night, delivering the news / meeting extraordinary people and telling their stories. I'll leave filled with gratitude, cherished relationships, and amazing memories. A couple weeks to go; until then, see you on The CBS Evening News every night at 6:30."

Afterward, longtime viewers of the news program took to Reddit to share their thoughts on why Maurice left. Although he did not confirm that he was part of the layoffs or that he made the decision to leave on his own, some do blame Bari for her decisions as CBS News editor-in-chief. One user wrote that Bari is "crossing yet another line" in allegedly making the call to let Maurice go.

Another viewer and apparent fan of Maurice commented to shame Bari, who many believe is to blame for Maurice's exit. They wrote that she is "cartoonishly awful." However, no one connected to CBS News has confirmed that Bari made the decision to fire Maurice and that it was the reason for his leaving CBS News.

Where is Maurice DuBois going now?