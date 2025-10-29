John Dickerson's Net Worth Is Way More Than His 'CBS Evening News' Salary "Being a journalist now... is the best check on your humility," By Kelley Schepper Published Oct. 29 2025, 10:39 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

From Face the Nation to prime-time anchoring, John Dickerson's net worth is often the subject of speculation. After spending nearly two decades shaping how viewers understand politics on television, there's no question that John has an impressive reputation.

Article continues below advertisement

John reported for Time and Slate before joining CBS News in 2009. He went on to moderate Face the Nation, co-host CBS This Morning, anchor election coverage, and, most recently, co-anchor CBS Evening News.

Source: MEGA John Dickerson at the 2016 Democratic National Convention with Scott Pelley.

Article continues below advertisement

So, what is John Dickerson's net worth?

Public trackers put John Dickerson’s net worth at around $10 million. Treat it as an estimate, not a court filing. The pot comes from network salary, books, speaking, and long-running podcast work.

John Dickerson Journalist, Reporter Net worth: $10 million John Frederick Dickerson is an American journalist at CBS News. Since Jan. 27, 2025, he has co-anchored CBS Evening News with Maurice DuBois. He previously appeared on 60 Minutes and fronted CBS News election coverage. Birth date: July 6, 1968

July 6, 1968 Birthplace: Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C. Father: C. Wyatt Dickerson

C. Wyatt Dickerson Mother: Nanch Dickerson

Nanch Dickerson Spouse: Anne Dickerson

Anne Dickerson Children: Brice and Nancy Dickerson

Article continues below advertisement

John moved from Time magazine to Slate, then to CBS in 2009. He climbed fast, moving from Political director to Face the Nation host, morning show co-host, and then prime-time anchor. He also writes Whistlestop and On Her Trail, which sell well for political nonfiction. Add live events, university talks, and Slate’s Political Gabfest, which has a loyal audience and sponsor dollars, and John's resume is nothing less than impressive. However, none of this screams celebrity cash. What it does scream is durable income.

John Dickerson announced he was leaving 'CBS Evening News' in October 2025.

Networks trust John with election nights and Supreme Court news while brands book him for sober keynotes. Publishers know he will deliver a readable history lesson that does not melt under fact checks. Looking back on his career, it is clear that this is how you build reliable wealth over time.

Article continues below advertisement

However, in October 2025, John announced he was leaving CBS Evening News at the end of the year. "I am extremely grateful for all that CBS gave me — the work, the audience's attention and the honor of being a part of the network's history — and I am grateful for my dear colleagues who've made me a better journalist and a better human," he wrote on Instagram. "I will miss you."

Article continues below advertisement

As expected, his fans and colleagues flooded his social media with well-wishes and pleas for him to change his mind. "I will miss you so much. Your integrity and your intelligence made us all so much better," CBS journalist Margaret Brennan wrote. Former CBS Evening News anchor Norah O'Donnell added, "A great friend and co-anchor in the mornings, primetime, and on many election nights. Adore you and grateful for you." John's salary was $2 million at CBS.

Source: Instagram John with his wife, Anne.

Article continues below advertisement

Whatever he does next, John revealed that being a journalist keeps him humble.

Co-anchoring CBS Evening News with Maurice DuBois offered John 16 years of stability, and while he is leaving, that status will help him continue to build his personal brand and wealth. "Being a journalist now, particularly one in the public realm, is the best check on your humility," he told America Magazine. "Because a lot of times on Twitter and social media you get attacked. And if you try to understand why you are having a strong reaction to those unfair attacks, the answer is often pride."

He continued, "My really strong reaction to attacks is usually a reminder that—even if what they are saying is wrong—I need to recalibrate where I am in terms of how proud I am about what it is that I do."