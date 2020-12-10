How Does ‘Time’ Actually Choose Who Wins Person of the Year?

Time has officially announced its shortlist for 2020’s Person of the Year. The finalists are President-elect Joe Biden, President Donald Trump, the Movement for Racial Justice, and Frontline Health Care Workers (along with Dr. Anthony Fauci). For the first time ever, Time is revealing this year’s Person of the Year not only with a magazine cover but also with a television special which airs Thursday, Dec. 10 on NBC at 10 p.m. ET.

Naturally, some people are wondering about the Time Person of the Year criteria — what does it take to win such a prestigious honor? Here’s what you need to know in case you want to try to qualify (although technically, “You” already won back in 2006!).

What are the criteria for ‘Time’s Person of the Year?

Although being Time’s Person of the Year is certainly a notable accomplishment, we should clarify that it isn’t technically an award in the traditional sense. While most of the people who have been named Person of the Year have earned the title by achieving good things in the world, that’s not one of the criteria. In fact, both Adolf Hitler and Joseph Stalin have “won” the title in the past (Stalin actually won it twice!), and, well, it wasn’t because they were particularly good guys.

According to Time, there is really only one criterion that determines the Person of the Year. They are “the person or persons who most affected the news and our lives, for good or ill, and embodied what was important about the year.” As you can imagine, that means that some years, there are people who are up in arms about whichever person Time selects — especially when politics are involved.

On the bright side, if someone whom you don’t like happens to be chosen this year, you can feel free to remind yourself that Time isn’t choosing the best person. They’re just choosing the most newsworthy person.

