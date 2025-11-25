The Alleged Reason Behind Why Meghan King Lost Custody of Her Kids As of this writing, Meghan reportedly only has limited visitation with her children. By Jennifer Farrington Published Nov. 25 2025, 11:41 a.m. ET Source: Mega;Instagram/@meghanking

In case you haven’t heard, Real Housewives of Orange County alum Meghan King temporarily lost custody of her three kids. Meghan shares three children with her ex, Jim Edmonds: daughter Aspen King Edmonds, and twin boys, Hart and Hayes, who are 7. Aspen celebrated her 9th birthday in November 2025 and, of course, Meghan honored her with a birthday post shared to her Instagram Stories, per People. In her post, Meghan recognized Aspen as her “favorite female to ever walk the planet."

But just days before that birthday tribute went up, Page Six reported that the mom of three had temporarily lost custody of her kids. What’s odd is that just weeks earlier, she was being praised on Instagram in the comments of another post with her kids for being “such a great mom.” So what exactly happened that caused Meghan to temporarily lose custody of her children?

Why did Meghan King lose custody of her children?

Allegedly, Meghan King temporarily lost custody of her three kids because she gave her 7-year-old son Hayes medication that wasn’t prescribed to him by a physician. A source told Page Six the medication was Ritalin, which is generally prescribed to treat Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy. The source even claims Meghan had allegedly asked the school nurse to also provide him with the medication.

The trouble is, the source says Hayes has not been diagnosed with ADHD and that Meghan had given it to him multiple times. What reportedly prompted the investigation, and the subsequent removal of her children from her custody was when Meghan asked the school nurse to administer the medication. Typically, when a child is diagnosed with a condition that requires medication during school hours, the school needs written authorization from a physician for the nurse to administer it.

But since Hayes wasn’t diagnosed with ADHD and Meghan still asked the nurse to give him Ritalin, she likely didn’t provide any documentation to explain why he needed it, other than her word.

According to the source, once she requested that the school nurse give him the medication, Child Protective Services (CPS) got involved. Jim was then notified about the CPS involvement, and then he had his current wife, Kortnie Edmonds, flew from their Tennessee home to Missouri to handle the situation.

So, can Meghan King see her kids?

As of this writing, Meghan reportedly only has limited visitation with her children. Page Six reported on Nov. 20, 2025, that she’s permitted to have supervised visits with all three kids, Aspen, Hart, and Hayes, twice a week. However, a temporary restraining order has also been granted for the time being. So for now, Meghan is only seeing her kids two times a week.