Meet 'RHOC' Alum Meghan King's Adorable Kiddos

Questions initially arose after Meghan shared a series of Christmas snapshots of her and her children, but with Cuffe noticeably missing.

Then, in a series of Instagram stories on Dec. 27, 2021, Meghan opened up about the split. "This situation is profoundly devastating," she wrote. "This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows — and I'm shocked and saddened by the way things turned out. I am moving forward with my children as we privately process our pain and begin to let go of shattered dreams."