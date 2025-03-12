Mekhi Phifer’s Unexpected Departure from 'ER' Still Leaves Fans Stunned Today Mekhi Phifer left 'ER' during it's 15th and final season. By Allison DeGrushe Published March 12 2025, 10:26 a.m. ET Source: NBC

Even though the hit medical drama ER ended over 15 years ago, fans are still talking about it today. Many continue to admire the show's talented cast — including Mekhi Phifer, one of its standout stars.

Mekhi Phifer first appeared in ER in 2002 with a recurring role near the end of Season 8. However, by Season 9, he became a series regular and remained on the show until the Season 15 premiere, which marked his final appearance. So, why did Mekhi Phifer leave ER? Here's what you need to know.

Source: NBC

Why did Mekhi Phifer leave 'ER'?

Despite being a longtime series regular on the iconic medical drama ER, Mekhi Phifer's departure in Season 15 came as a surprise to many viewers. However, the decision to leave was entirely his own.

In a 2008 interview with Vulture, Mekhi Phifer revealed that he had known about his character's exit well in advance and confirmed that it was a choice he made himself. "I definitely knew in advance," he said. "We decided this was the way I should go."

Source: NBC

Mekhi Phifer went on to elaborate on why he felt it was the right time to leave. He acknowledged that while ER remained a high-quality show, much of its recognition and peak notoriety had already passed by the time he joined the cast in 2002. For him, stepping away was about seeking new opportunities while he was still in control of his career.

"I had a great run on the show. But by the time I even got on the show, all the accolades were gone," he said. "ER had already won all the Emmys, been the most Emmy-nominated show, all the Golden Globes, so by the time I got there, even though the show hadn't lost any of its quality, it just wasn’t getting recognized anymore. It's one of the best jobs I've ever had. But it's time to move on and do something fresh."

Mekhi Phifer decided to have his own character, Dr. Greg Pratt, killed off.

If you recall, Season 14 of ER ended with a literal bang, leaving fans on the edge of their seat. The dramatic finale revolved around Art Masterson (Steve Buscemi), a man in the witness protection program who became the target of the Turkish mob. Their weapon of choice? A booby-trapped ambulance.

Source: NBC

One of Masterson's doctors was Mekhi Phifer's Dr. Greg Pratt, who happened to be riding in the ambulance when it exploded. However, the season ended on a nail-biting cliffhanger, leaving audiences unsure whether Dr. Pratt or nurse Sam Taggart (Linda Cardellini) had been inside the doomed vehicle.