Mikey Eyebrows' Decision to Leave 'Tough as Nails' Came as a Surprise to Viewers

Like most reality shows operating within the constraints of the coronavirus pandemic, Tough as Nails developed a designated quarantine bubble that cast and crew are apart of in order to ensure that filming can be done safely without the worry of anyone contracting the virus. If Mikey's decision to leave is absolute, he will likely depart the quarantine bubble, making any potential re-entry to the show even more difficult down the road.

Many fans have taken to social media in the wake of his decision to speculate its origin and air out their feelings in general, many of which refer to Mikey's previous unscrupulous actions on the show. One user posted, "Did they kick Mikey out for pushing freight train off the dock!?! Good if they did. That was a d---- move."

Another chimed in with "Thank God! Mikey eyebrows is gone after that dirt bag move he did on the delivery driver.. pushing him off the dock.."