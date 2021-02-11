Angel Castillo From 'Tough as Nails' Season 2 Wants to Inspire His Son

In his bio on the Tough as Nails cast list , Angel says that he's competing on the show for his son and those around him. He wants to win the competition to be an example for others. "I want to share my success with my son and the ones I love," he said. "I want to be an example of hard work, dedication, ambition, and positive energy. Reach those that are still stuck in a certain lifestyle. I want my son to be proud in calling me his father."

From what Angel has said, it's going to be easy to be that hard working example for people across the country. He works on construction sites and those can easily have tons of people on them working on just one project. But he said that he's able to get a lot done with a small team. Because he's the manager, he's responsible for keeping everyone together.

Angel goes on to say that while he's the strongest person in the room, he's a big help to those around him.