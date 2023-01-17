Home > Television Source: Facebook Monica Adams Has Left the Newsroom at KSDK — Here's Why By Joseph Allen Jan. 17 2023, Published 9:54 a.m. ET

News station KSDK based out of St. Louis has been a trusted voice in local news for many viewers in the region. Recently, though, some may have noticed that traffic anchor Monica Adams has left KSDK. Why did she decide to part ways with the network?

Article continues below advertisement

Monica had been with the network for three years, but she has been pretty open about why she decided to leave. Keep reading for all the details!

Why did Monica Adams leave KSDK?

Monica has been in the news business since the 1990s, and in that time, she has held a wide variety of jobs. She started at KJFF and eventually went on to become the news director at that station. She has also hosted a health and fitness radio show in the St. Louis area for eight years. Monica recently announced that her final day at KSDK would be Jan. 13, 2023, and told viewers where they could find her moving forward.

Article continues below advertisement

On Jan. 3, Monica wrote a long post on Facebook explaining that she would be moving into a career as a full-time life coach and fitness guide. "Today is the beginning of an incredible new chapter!" she writes at the top of the post, before adding that she is finally making a life-long dream of hers a reality. She also thanked everyone who has followed her career over the past 30 years.

Article continues below advertisement

"Come along with me on this incredible new journey," she continued. "There are so many ways I can help you find that balance and get to what you deserve in your life! Also, remember there are thieves inside of some you may have called friend... they will try to rob you of your worth... you know the greatest way you can thank them and level up... let them sit on the sidelines and watch you soar!"

Monica concluded the post by providing an email address and link for anyone who wants to follow along on her "journey." While the post doesn't definitively answer the questions around where Monica is headed, perusing her website will do exactly that. On the website, Monica claims to be a "personal transformation" consultant, and she offers life coaching programs, fitness coaching programs, and personal styling. She is also available for speaking engagements.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Facebook

Monica was a life coach while she worked at KSDK.

Even before leaving the news business, Monica already had a side hustle focused on her work as a life coach. Now, it seems that she's ready to make that part of her career her sole focus. Long-time viewers and listeners of Monica's will likely know that she has always made those aspects of herself part of her journalism.