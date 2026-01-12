Mrs. Hall's 'All Creatures Great and Small' Exit Has Fans Worried About Her Future With the Period Drama Mrs. Hall is a smaller character in the 'All Creatures Great and Small' books. By Chrissy Bobic Published Jan. 12 2026, 11:24 a.m. ET Source: PBS

A time jump in any TV show can mean a fresh way of storytelling. Or, it can throw things into complete chaos in a way that fans absolutely hate. So when they tuned in for Season 6 of All Creatures Great and Small and got just that, complete with Siegfried's house thrown into literal chaos without Mrs. Hall there, some wondered why she left the Channel 5 show.

All Creatures Great and Small, which airs on Channel 5 in the U.K. but can also be seen on PBS, is based on a book series of the same name. Mrs. Hall is not a big part of the books, however, so for the show to have a less fleshed-out character means that, unlike other characters, she does technically have less plot armor. Or, in some cases, more of a chance of being booted from the show altogether.

Why did Mrs. Hall leave 'All Creatures Great and Small'?

At the start of Season 6 of All Creatures Great and Small, a time jump shows viewers that Mrs. Hall left Darrowby to return home to Sunderland to her son Edward after he came home from the war. Mrs. Hall went home to be with him and her granddaughter, and, in her absence, Siegfried didn't hire anyone in her place.

As a result, the house went into disarray and it isn't until James and Tristan go to her and tell her that Siegfried needs her and says as much that she agrees to go back to Darrowby to help out a bit. It turns out, the two of them pulled a Parent Trap trick on these two, and neither intended to actually reunite.

#AllCreaturesPBS Great episode. The time jump surprised me a bit but I can understand why they decided to do it. However, I was not prepared for the absence of Mrs. Hall! At first I was like "Are they insane? Why did they get rid of her?" but then we learn she left on her own — *~*~Jordan~*~* (@JordanLR7) January 12, 2026

However, at the end of the Season 6 premiere, Mrs. Hall agrees to go back to Skeldale House, at least for a little while. Siegfried does admit that the house essentially can't survive without her. But with Mrs. Hall still being away from family, it's not totally clear how long she will stick around. For now, though, despite her absence with the time jump, she's back.

The actor who plays Mrs. Hall in 'All Creatures Great and Small' takes her role seriously.

Mrs. Hall might have left All Creatures Great and Small because of the time jump and the character's move to a new village, but the actress who plays her, Anna Madeley, takes her job as Mrs. Hall very seriously. When the show originally premiered, Anna spoke to PBS Masterpiece about bringing the character to life for the show.

"When you talk about her relationships, she's an epitome of that community," Anna said, of what she likes most about Mrs. Hall. "She's someone who will step up when you're in trouble. Whatever it is that she can, she'll do for you. And I think that nurturing spirit in her, and her emotional courage, her wisdom."