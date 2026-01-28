Why Did Musetti Retire Against Djokovic at the Australian Open After a Promising Start? Lorenzo Musetti’s Australian Open run ended suddenly against Novak Djokovic. By Amy Coleman Published Jan. 28 2026, 9:42 a.m. ET Source: X/@TennisTV

Lorenzo Musetti walked onto the court against Novak Djokovic carrying momentum, confidence, and the kind of form that had people wondering if something special was brewing. The matchup had all the ingredients of a compelling Australian Open showdown, especially as Musetti looked competitive early and unafraid of the moment.

That’s why the ending felt jarring. Fans watching the match were left asking why Lorenzo Musetti retired against Djokovic when the contest still seemed alive. The answer is clear, but it doesn't make the outcome any easier to process. Here's what we know.

Why did Musetti retire against Djokovic during the Australian Open match?

Musetti retired due to a leg injury that worsened as the match progressed. According to ESPN, the Italian player was dealing with an injury in his upper right leg, an area that plays a major role in lateral movement and explosive changes of direction on the court.

As the match went on, Musetti’s mobility clearly declined. His movement slowed, his reach shortened, and his ability to defend against Djokovic’s relentless pressure was visibly compromised. After being forced to take a medical timeout, he tried to keep playing for almost two games but couldn't continue. He said, "I felt there was something strange in my right leg. I continued to play because I was playing really, really, really well, but I was feeling that the pain was increasing."

The Athletic reported that Musetti thought he had torn his right adductor area in the top of the second set. He will undergo medical evaluation and testing to confirm what the injury is and how it needs to be treated. An injury forcing a player to quit is always disappointing, but continuing would have posed a greater risk to Musetti’s career.

Lorenzo Musetti is forced to retire with an injury after going up two sets against Novak Djokovic.



Djokovic advances to the semifinal. pic.twitter.com/fqDdiLndBs — ESPN (@espn) January 28, 2026 Source: X/@espn

Djokovic advanced as a result, but the mood on court reflected respect rather than celebration. Djokovic acknowledged the situation, understanding how difficult it is to end a major match that way. He said, “He was by far the better player, I was on my way home.” Djokovic was dealing with blisters on his feet that were preventing him from playing his best. Now, he has the chance to win a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam.

What does Musetti’s retirement mean for his season going forward?

Musetti’s withdrawal does not signal a long-term setback, but it does highlight the physical toll of deep tournament runs. Adductor injuries require caution, and rest is often essential to prevent recurrence. For Musetti, the match still represented progress. Reaching that stage of the Australian Open and competing with Djokovic reinforced his place among the sport’s rising contenders. The focus now shifts to recovery and ensuring the injury does not linger into the future.