It's Been Nine Years, but Fans Still Aren't Over Naomi's 'Private Practice' Exit

She also shared her love for the show's creator, Shonda Rhimes. "I am beyond grateful to Shonda Rhimes, ABC, and the team behind the show," she said.

And the feeling was mutual. “We are so appreciative of Audra and her talents and look forward to having her return to Private Practice as often as possible," Shonda echoed. "Audra has been a bicoastal commuter throughout our four seasons on the air, and, ultimately, we respect and appreciate her desire to spend more time with family in New York."