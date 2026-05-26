[SPOILER] Had a Strange Expression on His Face When He Died in 'Euphoria' Nate's death was as grisly as you might imagine it would have been. By Joseph Allen Updated May 26 2026, 9:54 a.m. ET Source: HBO

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Euphoria Season 3. The third season of Euphoria has been among the more talked-about shows of the past few years, and that's in part because of how starry the cast has become between the second and third seasons. In the seventh episode of this season, we lost a major character who has been with the show since the beginning.

Article continues below advertisement

Yes, that's right, we've finally lost Nate Jacobson. Although plenty of people are mourning the character's death, there are also plenty of people wondering what motivated the strange expression Nate had on his face at the time of his death. Here's what we know.

Source: HBO

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Nate look like that when he died in 'Euphoria'?

After weeks of learning more and more about just how much danger Nate is in because of the debt he's accumulated, he finally met his end during the seventh episode after being buried alive and then bitten by a rattlesnake. As if that wasn't gruesome enough, things get even more gross when Nate's body is exhumed, and we see Nate's already decaying corpse, which has also been bloated by the snake venom.

So, in the world of Euphoria, the reason Nate looks like that when he's exhumed is that he has been filled with snake venom. Of course, if you're wondering why the show's creator Sam Levinson decided that Nate needed to look so gruesome after his death, that's a different question. It's noteworthy, though, that Nate was always considered one of the show's worst characters, so this end fits that status.

Article continues below advertisement

Sam wanted the audience to feel queasy about Nate's death.

In an interview with Esquire, Sam explained that he knew the audience would want Nate to face justice, but he wanted to complicate the idea that Nate's death could ever feel satisfying. “There's this kind of funny thing where I know what the audience wants in terms of justice or karma, and with that in mind, I always think, ‘Well, how can I give it to them?” he explained.

#euphoria nate jacob’s story ended with the same powerlessness he had with calling jacob’s. i’m not sure if sam levinson actually tried to do this but nate crashing out w/ cal & in the coffin ⚰️ in his final scenes

subtle but nice #hbo pic.twitter.com/igUHjcmElH — Jimbo (@JimbosJunkbox) May 25, 2026 Source: X/@JimbosJunkbox

Article continues below advertisement

“How can I give them what they want, but make it so horrific and anxiety-inducing that by the time it happens, the audience isn't so sure they wanted it?" Sam continued. Essentially, by making Nate's death especially brutal and graphic, the show's creator wants the audience to begin to wonder whether Nate actually deserved such a horrific fate, even knowing every sin he's committed over the course of the show's run.