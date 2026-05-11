Trisha Paytas Says Wild Cassie Moment in ‘Euphoria’ Was Partly Improvised “The lines were so crazy.” By Alisan Duran Published May 11 2026, 1:55 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Trisha Paytas is opening up about her brief but viral appearance in Euphoria after viewers quickly reacted to one of the episode’s most controversial scenes involving Cassie and a fictional podcast interview.

Article continues below advertisement

After fans reacted to a controversial scene involving Cassie during the latest episode, Trisha shared behind-the-scenes details about filming the sequence and revealed some of the dialogue may have been improvised.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Sydney Sweeney’s Cassie sparked backlash during the ‘Euphoria’ scene

During the episode, Sydney Sweeney’s character Cassie appears in a fictional media tour promoting her OnlyFans account. The sequence included several intentionally provocative comments designed to generate outrage and online attention. One moment especially caught viewers’ attention after Cassie compared criticism of traditional gender roles to “screaming the n-word.” Trisha briefly appeared in the scene and responded with an awkward “OK.”

The scene did not end there. Cassie later responded to another character by saying, “I’m not r------d,” after someone accused her of sounding like “a Democrat.” The controversial dialogue quickly spread across social media after the episode premiered.

Article continues below advertisement

Trisha Paytas said some of the scene was improvised

In a resurfaced interview clip shared before Trisha publicly revealed her Euphoria cameo, the influencer explained that she struggled to keep a straight face while filming the scene because the dialogue felt so outrageous. “I kept cracking up because it was so funny,” Trisha said, according to The Tab. “The lines were so crazy.”

Article continues below advertisement

Trisha also suggested parts of the interaction were improvised during filming. “This person would say something, and I’d be like, ‘What?’ Because it was a little improv,” she explained. “I don’t even know what to say to that.”

Article continues below advertisement

Trisha Paytas only briefly appeared in the episode

Although the scene quickly went viral online, Trisha’s appearance in the episode was relatively short. The influencer only appeared during the fictional interview sequence tied to Cassie’s growing OnlyFans storyline. The controversial media-tour subplot ultimately ends with Cassie gaining thousands of new subscribers after her inflammatory comments attract attention online.

The moment also reignited criticism surrounding Euphoria creator Sam Levinson and the HBO series’s increasingly provocative writing style. However, Trisha’s comments now suggest that at least part of the dialogue may not have been fully scripted.

Article continues below advertisement

Sydney Sweeney’s Cassie storyline was designed to be intentionally provocative

Cassie’s fictional media tour in Euphoria appeared to parody viral influencer culture and outrage-driven content online. Throughout the sequence, the character repeatedly made inflammatory comments while promoting her OnlyFans account in front of podcast hosts and interviewers.