Former Pro Golfer and Golf Analyst Nick Faldo Retires After 16 Years in the Booth
On Tuesday, June 21, 2022, former pro golfer and analyst Nick Faldo announced his decision to retire at the end of the 2022 season. Nick bid farewell to Jim Nantz, Frank Nobilo, and Ian Baker-Finch on the live broadcast of the Wyndham Championship Course held at the Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. Why did Nick decide to retire? Here's what you should know about his retirement.
Nick Faldo has retired from his role as a golf analyst for CBS and the Golf Channel. Why?
Nick announced his decision to retire from his role as a golf analyst in June 2022. Nick and his wife, Lindsay De Marco, recently purchased a ranch in Montana. As Nick explained, he and Lindsay have decided to move to Montana full-time to renovate the property, which they seemed to have named the Faldo Farm.
Nick received his due send-off from his long-standing colleagues, Jim, Frank, and Ian, on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, the broadcast of the last day of the Wyndham Championship Course.
"You've been the best in the world twice, and that, my friend, is extraordinary," Jim said, via the Daily Mail. "You did it with humor, humility and humanity. It's fair to say you led a sea as a broadcaster. May the sands of time be very kind to you, my friend.'"
'Thanks to all the crew. As I affectionately and respectfully call you the workers, they put the pictures out, we do the rattling, we have an easy job," Nick said. "Thank you all."
"So I was on a boat in Ireland ... They gave me a call and said, 'How would you like to sit next to Jim Nantz?' I literally fell out of the boat. I really did," Nick said. "That was 2006, and here we are, 16 years later. I’m a single child, and at 65, I found three brothers, thank you."
Nick Faldo will likely focus his efforts on his business, Faldo Design, and the pursuit of new opportunities and partnerships.
In addition to overseeing the renovation works carried out on the Montana ranch, Nick will likely concentrate his efforts on heralding Faldo Design, a golf course design firm he founded in 1991. It's understood he will also pursue other business partnerships and opportunities.
Having first launched a career as a pro golfer in the 1970s, Nick devoted his life to achieving unmatched excellence as a player and a TV commentator.
During his career, Nick earned many professional accolades. He was awarded the M.B.E. (Member of the Order of the British Empire) in 1987. He received the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award in 1989. He was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 1998. Retirement will likely afford him the opportunity to shift his focus.