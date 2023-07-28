Home > Viral News > Influencers Why Did Nicky and Pierre Break Up? The TikTok Stars Opened up About Their Separation Why did Nicky and Pierre break up? The two TikTok stars recently opened up about their separation nearly a year after their marriage. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Jul. 28 2023, Updated 12:25 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/Nicky and Pierre

We usually can't get enough of celebrity couples. Whether they're famous actors whose love lives we can't look away from or even influencers who tend to put as much of their personal lives on the internet as possible, many find enjoyment in keeping track of how a public relationship changes and evolves over time. Of course, having that public of a private life can take its toll on a relationship as romantic needs and priorities shift. This is something that Nicky and Pierre learned all too well.

TikTok stars Nicky Champa and Pierre Boo, commonly known on the internet as the influencer duo Nicky and Pierre, dated publicly for six and a half years starting in 2017, with much of their relationship timeline being posted on social media. The two of them even got married in August of 2022. They were best known for their TikTok content, where their profile under Nick's name amassed over 13.3 million followers as of this writing. However, they broke up in 2023, but you wouldn't believe how mutual it is.

Why did Nicky and Pierre break up?

Nicky and Pierre confirmed their break-up, likely referring to their divorce, in July of 2023. The announcement came just shy of their one year anniversary in August. Interestingly enough, however, the two of them have been quite open about their relationship status in the weeks following their separation. On July 9, Nicky spoke to Out Magazine in which they directly addressed their break-up. In their interview, they admitted that their social media presence had an impact on their romance.

"With social media, it's a bit complicated," Nicky told Out. "Our relationship became a brand." Nicky went on to reveal that he felt pressured to make their marriage work for the internet, which was something that he felt wasn't sustainable in order to give Pierre the love he felt he deserved. "It was almost like I felt trapped within an ideology of what we've become," Nicky continued.

Later, both Nicky and Pierre would reveal that their relationship ended on mutual and even friendly terms. In a YouTube video posted on July 26, 2023, Nicky and Pierre appeared together to formally address their break-up. They went into further detail, revealing that social media wasn't the only factor in their separation, but that they simply felt that their careers were taking them into different directions.

"At a certain point, you either grow even closer to each other or you grow away," Nicky explained. "And I think that a year ago, we started to realize [that] our growing paths are going in different directions. We have different priorities, we have different wants and needs, which is okay." Pierre also echoed the sentiment in which he and Nicky felt obligated to remain together for the sake of their audience.

"We felt responsible for what we created, what we built together," Pierre mentioned. "And it's almost like social media adds another layer where you cannot really listen to your inner voice and your needs." Though the two of them spoke at length about their break-up, they openly admitted that they still care deeply for each other and wish each other all the best.