Nina Lin Is Facing Her Third Ban From Twitch in Just the Last Six Weeks Nina Lin was banned from some potential illegal activity. By Joseph Allen Updated Dec. 3 2025, 10:08 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@n.nina666

Although there are some Twitch users who have a pretty clean record, one of the hallmarks of many of the platform's most popular creators is that they often face bans. Those bans could come for any number of reasons related to violating the platform's terms of service, and are often temporary, although not always.

Article continues below advertisement

Most recently, though, users on social media have been discussing the ban of streamer Nina Lin, whose account appears to be temporarily unavailable. This is the third ban Nina has faced in the last six weeks. Here's what we know about why she was banned.

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Nina Lin get banned from Twitch?

Although Twitch hasn't publicly announced the reason for her ban, it seems to be connected to a video of Nina in a Target store on Nov. 30, where she appears to shoplift. This happened in the middle of a livestream, and multiple fans caught her in the act. Nina appeared to put butter underneath a steak before putting both items in her bag, even as she was complaining about the price of everything she was buying.

As she put the items in her bag, she said, "We are too poor for this," and encouraged people to subscribe to her channel. Although self-checkouts can lead to this kind of thing happening by mistake, many people seemed to believe that Nina did this intentionally to avoid paying for her food. What's more, many of them suggested that Nina should be banned from Twitch over the incident.

Article continues below advertisement

Nina admitted that she did it a day before her ban.

Nina's ban seems to have gone into effect on Dec. 2, and on Dec. 1, she addressed the people calling her out for committing the crime. “I don’t give a f--k!” she said. “Happy Holidays!” Nina then went on to hold up a boot she got from the store and asked her viewers to guess how much she paid for it. She then revealed that she had paid $3.99, suggesting that she had used the same trick of scanning a different item to pay for them.

Someone made a highlight video of all the times Nina Lin shoplifted on stream pic.twitter.com/JlEWHHyaKk — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) December 2, 2025 Source: X/@FearedBuck

Article continues below advertisement

Twitch's Community Guidelines make it clear that this kind of behavior is not acceptable. “We require users to respect all applicable local, national, and international laws while using our services. Any content or activity featuring, encouraging, offering, or soliciting illegal activity is prohibited and may be reported to law enforcement.” It's unclear whether Nina's actions have been reported to law enforcement, but they are captured on video.