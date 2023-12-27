Home > Entertainment > Music Paramore Wipes Social Media and Deletes Website — What's Going On? Despite reassuring fans that they were not breaking up, Paramore has sparked a frenzy by wiping their social media accounts and deleting their website. By Allison DeGrushe Dec. 27 2023, Published 10:16 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The Gist: On Dec. 14, 2023, Paramore agreed that there is a level of uncertainty about their future.

All three members later reassured fans that they weren't breaking up.

In late December 2023, Paramore wiped their social media accounts and deleted their website.

Article continues below advertisement

Let's face it, folks — 2023 has been an extremely successful year for Paramore! The rock sensations released their sixth studio album, "This Is Why," to widespread critical acclaim, with critics and fans claiming it's the band's most ambitious record yet. Paramore later embarked on a world tour in support of the Grammy-nominated LP.

But, oh, the plot thickens since Paramore's long-awaited return. Not only did they hint at the possibility of wrapping up their musical journey, but the band also wiped their social media accounts and deleted their website. What in the world is happening? Why did Paramore delete everything? Read on for all the known details.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

Why did Paramore delete everything?

On Dec. 26, 2023, Paramore sent shockwaves through their fanbase by abruptly erasing all traces of their existence on Instagram and X (formerly known as Twitter), culminating in a blank profile picture. The wildly popular band also deleted their website, sparking concerns that the group's demise might be even more imminent than anticipated.

Article continues below advertisement

Strangely, the band's Facebook page still has its posts, yet the once vibrant profile picture has mysteriously vanished, deepening the enigma surrounding Paramore's sudden disappearance from the digital world. The burning question on everyone's minds: What on earth does this all mean?!

paramore have cleared their social media’s 🫣 pic.twitter.com/7o2RdoOnsl — jen (@YELYAHG00N) December 26, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

Typically, when musicians do something like this, it signifies the beginning of a new era! On Aug. 14, 2023, lead singer Hayley Williams revealed that Paramore was in the studio, but a December 2023 bombshell revelation in an interview with Uproxx disclosed a cloud of uncertainty shrouding the band's future.

Notably, on December 14, Paramore shared a tantalizing excerpt from the interview on their Instagram Story, leaving eyebrows raised and fans on the edge of their seats.

Article continues below advertisement

The full comment is as follows: "Now that Paramore has spent the year touring behind 'This Is Why' (and making sure to take better care of themselves while they're at it), a chapter of the band's career has come to a close. They've now fulfilled all label obligations and are effectively free agents. As for the future of Paramore, all three members agreed that there's a level of uncertainty."

guys don’t worry paramore wiped all their digital platforms because they’re at a new label or went independent and they want to start with a “clean slate” and they’re gonna use hayley’s birthday tomorrow as the launch for the new era pic.twitter.com/sorNcVdHD3 — issa phae | HAYLEY DAY (@mizphantasm) December 26, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the "uncertainty," Paramore assured fans that "they're still going to be together, and they're still going to keep having fun." OK, we actually feel a lot better now — but we still can't shake the feeling that something is going on!

On Tuesday, December 26, many fans swarmed to Paramore's subreddit, engaging in fervent discussions about these startling maneuvers. Speculation ran wild as they all sought to decipher the cryptic meaning behind these unexpected actions, especially in light of the band's comments about an uncertain future.

Article continues below advertisement

"I think they're making big 'left the label' moves," reads the top comment. Several other diehard fans agreed, with one replying, "Yeah, I assume it'll just culminate in a label announcement."