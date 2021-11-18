Pink Says Husband Carey Hart "Talked Me off the Ledge" as She Recovers From Hip Surgery

Pink Says Husband Carey Hart "Talked Me off the Ledge" as She Recovers From Hip SurgeryBy Kelly Corbett
Nov. 18 2021, Published 12:45 p.m. ET
Singer Pink is making the best out of an unfortunate situation. The “Raise Your Glass” crooner shared a smiling selfie to Instagram on Nov. 17, 2021. In the caption, she revealed to fans that she was recovering after having surgery on her hip seven days before. "Hey world! This is what nine hours of sleep and cuddles from my kiddos looks like seven days post hip surgery," she wrote.
The post then went on to detail her recovery.
So, why did Pink have hip surgery? Was she in an accident? Keep reading to find out everything we know about Pink’s hip surgery.
Pink had hip surgery in Vail, Colo. just two months after husband Carey Hart had surgery.
Pink had hip surgery on Nov. 8, 2021, at The Steadman Clinic in Vail, Colo. On Instagram, the mom of two gave a special shoutout to her doctor as well as her husband, Carey Hart.
"He brought me coffee in the shower, lugged around my 100 pound CPM contraptions everywhere I went, dried my tears, cooked me oatmeal, kept track of my meds, got me my phone charger, plugged in my compression machines, took my temp, made the bed, and talked me off the ledge,” she said of her spouse of over 15 years.
She also noted that because he's "an athlete who has had hundreds of surgeries," she gets to meet some of the "world's greatest doctors."
And Pink wasn't kidding about the first part: Carey does have an extensive medical record. Most recently in August 2020, he was in the hospital for shoulder surgery to repair his rotator cuff, according to Instagram. In September 2021, he returned again to get a disc replaced in his lower spine.
Why did Pink have hip surgery?
The singer did not give a reason for her hip surgery. However, she has previously injured herself multiple times in the past few years and was required to be hospitalized.
In December 2020, she landed herself in the hospital for a fractured ankle after falling down the stairs in her home, as she wrote on Instagram. She also revealed in that same post that she had gotten stitches earlier that year after an incident with a wine glass.
Other major injuries Pink has endured include falling out of a harness during a live performance in Germany.
Fortunately, this latest surgery shouldn't set her back too much. While she will be on crutches for six weeks, the star confirmed that she is expected to make a full recovery.