Prince William Faced Backlash for Wearing a Blue Suit at Pope Francis's Funeral Prince William was one of many who wore a blue suit at Pope Francis's funeral. By Allison DeGrushe Published April 28 2025, 2:06 p.m. ET

On Saturday, April 26, 2025, Pope Francis's funeral took place in St. Peter's Square in Rome, drawing a large crowd of leaders and influential figures. Among them was Prince William, who attended on behalf of his father, King Charles III.

For the event, Prince William sported a navy suit paired with a white shirt, black tie, and black dress shoes. His choice of attire has since sparked some criticism, and now, many are wondering: Why did Prince William wear a blue suit to Pope Francis's funeral? Here's everything you need to know.

Why did Prince William wear a blue suit at the Pope's funeral?

As many of us are aware, funerals are usually a time when attendees wear dark, respectful clothing (typically black). However, at the Pope's funeral, several people, including Prince William, chose to break from this tradition.

Despite receiving a fair amount of criticism online for his fashion choice, it turns out that the Vatican does not have an official dress code listed on its website for funerals. In fact, an insider revealed to People that the dress code for Pope Francis's funeral was left up to the individual.

"Attendees wore what they considered to be appropriate attire for such a solemn occasion," a Vatican source explained to the outlet. Prince William's choice of a dark blue suit is not all that surprising. He's worn a blue suit and black tie on previous occasions, such as the November 2023 memorial for Manchester United legend Sir Bobby Charlton.

President Trump also wore navy to Pope Francis's funeral.

As previously noted, Prince William wasn't the only notable figure to wear a blue suit to the Pope's funeral. President Donald Trump also chose a blue suit for the somber occasion, pairing it with a blue tie and his trademark American flag lapel pin.

Even though there was no official dress code for the event, Trump's bold choice drew the ire of some commentators, who found his bright blue ensemble to be out of place at such a grave and reflective ceremony. The criticism was swift, with many questioning the appropriateness of the color and the overall tone it set for the occasion. However, not everyone agreed with this assessment, and several of Trump's close associates quickly came to his defense.

In a statement via The New York Times, Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, defended the president's outfit. She said, "The president looked great and presidential alongside our stunning first lady, who was, as usual, dressed perfectly for the occasion."