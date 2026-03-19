Rand Paul's Neighbor Attacked Him Over a Dispute the Two Had About Yard Waste The attack was over, of all things, lawn care. By Joseph Allen Published March 19 2026, 10:27 a.m. ET Source: Mega

It's been nearly a decade since Sen. Rand Paul's neighbor attacked him and hurt him so badly that he had to be hospitalized. During the confirmation hearings for Markwayne Mullin, President Trump's new nominee for Secretary of Homeland Security, the attack on Paul came up, largely because of what Mullin said about it after the fact.

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The reminder about Paul's attack left many wondering why Paul had been attacked by his neighbor. Here's what we know about why the incident occurred.

Source: Mega

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Why did Rand Paul's neighbor attack him?

Rand Paul's neighbor, Rene Boucher, attacked the senator over a dispute about yard waste. According to court documents, Boucher had "had enough" of the senator's yard maintenance habits after he saw Paul stacking brush into a pile in his own yard. Boucher then ran onto Paul's property and tackled him. Paul testified that he "flew 10 feet in the air" as a result of the attack, and that he had broken several ribs in the process that still caused him pain.

Boucher was charged with assaulting a member of Congress and initially sentenced to 30 days in prison, 100 hours of community service, and a $10,000 fine. He was eventually sentenced to an additional eight months of jail time as well as six months of home confinement. Paul also filed a civil case in which he won $580,000 in compensatory damages as a result of the assault.

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Rand Paul brought up his attack during a Markwayne Mullin confirmation hearing.

During a recent hearing on Capitol Hill, Sen. Paul confronted Mullin over a past incident where Mullin allegedly called him a "freaking snake" and said he "completely" understands why Paul's neighbor might have attacked him. “Tell me to my face why you think I deserved it,” Paul said, after also invoking the viral moment when Mullin appeared to challenge a union leader to a fist fight in the middle of a Congressional hearing.

@usatoday Sen. Markwayne Mullin, President Donald Trump's pick to lead the Department of Homeland Security, was grilled by senators about past controversial remarks Sen. Rand Paul, R-Kentucky, excoriated Mullin for saying he understood why his neighbor attacked him. Paul also pressed Mullin about a report that said Mullin called him a "snake." Mullin said he could "set it aside" and vowed to work for all Americans as the head of the Department of Homeland Security. He also called on lawmakers to fund the agency, saying members of Congress were "playing with fire." ♬ original sound - USA TODAY - USA TODAY

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“And while you’re at it, explain to the American public why they should trust a man with anger issues to set the proper example for ICE and border patrol agents," he added. “I just wonder if someone who applauds violence against their political opponents is the right person to lead an agency that has struggled to accept limits to the proper use of force."

Paul's attack has clearly has a lingering effect on his perspective, so much so that Mullin's comments about it may change the way he ultimately votes on his nomination. Although Paul is a member of the Republican Party, he has been one of the few senators who sometimes buck the president and his party on matters he considers to be important.