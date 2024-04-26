Home > Television 'Regular Show' Managed to Get a Proper Finale Before the Animated Series Came to an End 'Regular Show' was one of the most successful shows on Cartoon Network during the 2010s. Why did the show end? By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Apr. 26 2024, Published 11:14 a.m. ET Source: Cartoon Network

Animation at Warner Bros. and Cartoon Network has been in dire straits. Over the last few years, the studio has resigned entire beloved animated series and projects as tax write-offs, essentially preventing them from ever being released in an official capacity. Shows like Infinity Train and movies like the animation/live-action hybrid have been scrubbed from libraries and release as WB as a brand continues to struggle both financially and in the public eye.

It's enough for fans to want to hearken back to the good ol' days of Cartoon Network's 2010 programming, in which many of the most popular shows on the channel (sporadic release schedules notwithstanding) could at least get a proper conclusion. One of those lucky shows was Regular Show, an animated sitcom that lasted for over eight seasons between 2010 and 2017. Why did the show eventually end after so much success? We break down what happened to Regular Show.

Why did 'Regular Show' end?

Regular Show follows bluejay Mordecai (voiced by series creator J.G. Quintel) and raccoon Rigby (William Salyers) as the two foolhardy groundskeepers get into all sorts of surreal and supernatural antics with their many eccentric friends. The series first premiered on Sept. 6, 2010. Throughout its lengthy run, the series garnered acclaim for its mature sense of humor, despite its all-ages appeal. Regular Show even won several Primetime Emmy Awards and Annie Awards for achievements in animated storytelling.

After seven seasons, a feature-length film, and a slightly rebranded eighth season that takes place in space, the series ended on Jan. 16, 2017. The show has since been made sporadically available on Hulu and Max. When it comes to why the show ended, there's a fairly simple explanation. Some creators simply don't want to be tied down to the same project for their entire careers. In that vein, J.G. Quintel ultimately made the call to end the show on a high note.

According to a quote by Rigby's voice actor William Salyers obtained from someone on the r/regularshow subreddit, J.G. was simply ready for newer ventures. "I believe that, like most artists, he didn't want to live too long in one place, creatively speaking," William stated. "After six years, he was ready to move on to other projects. He said something to the effect that he felt he had told the story of Regular Show up to and including the ending."