Robin Weigert's Disappearance from 'Tracker' Doesn't Have a Clear Explanation

Through two seasons, Tracker has become a fairly reliable hit for CBS. The series follows Justin Hartley's Colter, a tracker who travels the country and helps both law enforcement and regular people using his unique skillset.

During the show's first season, Robin Weigert played Teddi Bruin, who was married to Velma Bruin and worked as Colter's handler as he traveled across the country. Although she appeared in the first 13 episodes of the show, Robin was totally absent from the second season. Here's what we know about why she left.

Why did Robin Weigert leave 'Tracker'?

Robin's absence from Tracker in the second season may have surprised some fans, but she has yet to issue any sort of public statement explaining her decision to leave the show. For now, then, all we can do is speculate about what might have caused her to leave the series. he m Given the way Teddi leaves the series, and how unceremonious her departure is, it seems quite likely that Robin chose to leave the show and that her character wasn't intentionally written out.

Robin might have left the show for any of the normal reasons that an actor leaves a project. There could have been issues with renegotiating her contract, or it's possible that she had some sort of scheduling conflict that made filming her scenes for the show impossible. It's also possible that Robin simply wanted to leave the show because she didn't enjoy making it or wanted to spend more time doing other things.

While we can be fairly confident that it was Robin's decision to leave Tracker, the reasoning behind that decision remains a mystery. Robin is one of the steadiest hands on TV, though, having already appeared in everything from Deadwood to Big Little Lies, so it seems unlikely that she was fired for not knowing her lines or anything like that. The most likely explanation is that she simply chose to leave.

How did 'Tracker' handle Robin's departure?

The show has chosen to tease this out over the course of several weeks, but the decision was made to have Teddie and Robin separate for the second season. Showrunner Elwood Reid confirmed as much during an interview with Entertainment Weekly before the season premiered: "[Velma] and Teddy have separated. Velma is struggling with what it means to be abandoned in some ways, and she'll work her way through that emotion."

It seems, then, that the show will use Teddi's departure to advance Velma's story. It also means that, at least for the first part of the second season, Colter will be down one of his handlers. In an interview with Velma actress Fiona Rene for Screen Rant, she explained that Robin's departure could open up new avenues for her story.