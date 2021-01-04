Here's a Recap on Why Sabrina and Nick Had to Break Up

Here's a Recap on Why Sabrina and Nick Had to Break UpBy Pippa Raga
*Spoiler alert: Massive spoilers for season 4 of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina ahead*
The fourth and final season of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is finally available to stream on Netflix, marking the end of Sabrina Spellman’s (Kiernan Shipka) magical adventures as she tries to balance her life as a witch with her days as a regular teenager.
Thankfully, before the finale, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina reignited the fan-favorite romance between Sabrina and Nick (Gavin Leatherwood), but with an ending that many didn’t see coming. Now, some viewers are confused about why Sabrina and Nick broke up in the first place.
Keep scrolling for a recap of all the important details of Sabrina and Nick’s relationship.
Why did Sabrina and Nick break up?
Back in Season 2, Nick (another warlock at the Academy of Unseen Arts) bravely offered himself as a vessel to trap the Devil in order to protect the coven. However, the experience of having the Prince of Darkness locked up inside his body proved to be much more torturous than Nick had anticipated.
Although Sabrina was able to free him of his burden and release Nick from being the Devil’s prison, Nick was forever changed by the experience. The couple tried to keep it going, but every time Nick was with Sabrina he was reminded of the trauma he endured, which put a huge strain on their relationship.
Eventually, the couple broke up. Nick left Sabrina to start up a relationship with Prudence (Tati Gabrielle). The second half of the second season saw Nick and Sabrina briefly rekindle their romance, but that didn’t last long.
In Season 3, after Sabrina exorcised the last of the Dark Lord residing in Nick's mind, Nick broke it off with Sabrina, and this time, it seemed to be for good. Or was it?
Did Nick kill himself to be with Sabrina?
The final episodes of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina saw Sabrina decide to enter The Void, also known as the Eldritch Terror, in order to save her family and friends from certain death. Her plan was to enter The Void and try to trap it in Pandora’s Box, basically sacrificing her own life to save the rest of humanity.
But in order to save all of her loved ones, Sabrina had to take part in a powerful spell that killed her. Unlike many other deaths on the show that have been misleading, this one is real and final.
In the last scene of the show, audiences see Sabrina in “the hereafter” (aka heaven), when she hears a familiar voice behind her.
She turns to find Nick there with her. Nick explains that after Sabrina died in the mortal world, he decided to take a swim in the Sea of Sorrows, where he got caught in a “wicked undertow.”
Sabrina and the audience realize together that Nick killed himself in order to be with her forever. Reunited in the afterlife, Sabrina and Nick share one final kiss before the show comes to an end.
The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is available to stream on Netflix.