Here's a Recap on Why Sabrina and Nick Had to Break Up

The fourth and final season of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is finally available to stream on Netflix, marking the end of Sabrina Spellman’s (Kiernan Shipka) magical adventures as she tries to balance her life as a witch with her days as a regular teenager.

Thankfully, before the finale, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina reignited the fan-favorite romance between Sabrina and Nick (Gavin Leatherwood), but with an ending that many didn’t see coming. Now, some viewers are confused about why Sabrina and Nick broke up in the first place.

Keep scrolling for a recap of all the important details of Sabrina and Nick’s relationship.