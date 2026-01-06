Swifty’s Twitch Ban Lasted Only Hours Before His Account Was Restored — What Happened? "Been following you for years man, I even remember when you were banned on WoW, too!" By Jennifer Farrington Published Jan. 6 2026, 10:44 a.m. ET Source: X/@SwiftyiRL

Twitch streamer John “Swifty” Pyle went into full panic mode on Jan. 5, 2026, after learning his account had been banned. And while that might not sound like a huge deal to some, streaming is actually his main source of income. Swifty has dedicated his time and energy to full-time live-streaming on Twitch ever since realizing he could make money doing it — something he’s now been doing for more than 14 years, as he revealed in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Article continues below advertisement

Throughout that period, he’d never dealt with any issues or bans. So when he found out from one of his moderators, Ava, that his Twitch account had been banned, he was completely floored. Not only did the ban interfere with his income, but Swifty also shared that his wife isn’t working, as she’s at home caring for their two-week-old baby. Given Swifty’s trusted reputation on Twitch, you’re probably wondering why he was banned in the first place. Here’s what he said.

Why did Swifty get banned on Twitch?

Swifty was briefly banned on Twitch, or “permabanned,” as he called it, on Jan. 5, 2026, for sharing food delivery streams on the platform. While Swifty generally posts gaming videos during his livestreams, he turned to food delivery on the side to “make ends meet” and decided to livestream it. He revealed in his Jan. 5 X post that January and February are the “worst ad revenue months of the year” on Twitch, so he decided, like most people do, to take on a side job.

Article continues below advertisement

He says he saw others doing it and assumed it would be fine. He even claimed he was getting more views on his food delivery streams than he was on certain gaming content. But then a call came in from his mod, Ava, who broke the bad news, telling him, “Your channel’s gone.” And sure enough, it was. Swifty said it was “a huge shock” to find out his main source of income had been taken away, especially since “[He had] been streaming for 14 years, never gotten in trouble, never got a ban, never got a suspension.”

My name is john, and for over 14 years, livestreaming on Twitch has been my life, my passion, and my sole source of income. Recently, I was banned from the platform, and I am currently going through the appeals process to try and restore my channel. This unexpected situation has… pic.twitter.com/taqwFOb82w — Swifty (@SwiftyiRL) January 5, 2026

Article continues below advertisement

Since the majority of Swifty and his family’s income comes from Twitch streaming, he turned to GoFundMe to help continue to make ends meet while things got sorted out with Twitch. He organized the fundraiser with a goal of $14,000 and, within just hours, had raised nearly $9,000 before donations were paused. That was because the support he got from his community of followers helped get him unbanned.

Swifty’s Twitch account was unbanned just hours after it was banned.

Hours after announcing his Twitch ban, Swifty returned on X to share that his access had been restored. In the follow-up video, which was shared later on Jan. 5, he could be seen beaming with excitement, telling viewers he couldn’t believe he was unbanned “so fast.”