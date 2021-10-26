Why Did Texas Tech Fire Coach Matt Wells? There Might Be More to the Story

Sonny Cumbie will be taking over as interim coach for the Texas Tech Red Raiders for now. During Sonny’s own personal football career, he played quarterback for Texas Tech between 2000 and 2004. From 2009 to 2013, he served as an assistant, and this year he was working as an offensive coordinator. Kirby settled on his choice of Sonny as interim coach for valid reasons.

He explained, “We need somebody with that determination, knowledge, and ability to get this program to that next level. We haven’t been there in quite some time. We all know it. We get frustrated because we know what we’re capable of. We’re not going to back away. I get people that will talk to me about, ‘Hey, you use the word elite.’ You know what? Yeah, dang right we want to be elite."