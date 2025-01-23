The Strategic Move Behind the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open Starting on a Wednesday The 2025 Farmers Insurance Open kicked off on Wednesday, January 22. By Allison DeGrushe Published Jan. 23 2025, 10:30 a.m. ET Source: PGA Tour

In a strange turn of events, the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open defied tradition by kicking off on a Wednesday. This unexpected scheduling shift sent ripples through the golf world, leaving many scratching their heads and wondering, "Did I miss something?"

It's a departure from the norm in a major way, as the PGA Tour almost always adheres to a Thursday start for its events. This consistency provides a familiar rhythm for everyone, but especially the players, caddies, and fans. So, what prompted this unusual change? Why did the Farmers Insurance Open start on a Wednesday? Here's what you should know.

Why did the Farmers Insurance Open start on Wednesday?

This isn't the first time that the Farmers Insurance Open has started on a Wednesday — it's actually the fourth year in a row. The tournament will wrap up on Saturday, and the reason for this scheduling shift has everything to do with another major sports league: The NFL.

When the change was officially announced in September 2021, Marty Gorsich, CEO of the Century Club of San Diego, which runs the Farmers Insurance Open, shared in a statement with The San Diego Union-Tribune, "We are excited about the opportunity that these changes present and fully embrace the uniqueness that comes with being the only tournament on the PGA Tour schedule with a Saturday-evening finish."

Note to self: The Farmers Insurance Open starts on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/i10Oxf1PTf — Neil Parker (@NeilParkerBets) January 20, 2025

"The change in dates will allow us to get creative in the experiences that we offer for fans, hospitality clients, and sponsors while simultaneously shining an even brighter spotlight on San Diego to those tuning in around the world," Marty added.

If the Farmers Open had stuck to the PGA Tour's usual Thursday start, it would've run into direct competition with one of the NFL's biggest days. As we all know, the Super Bowl is fast approaching, and the NFL playoffs are in full swing. Sunday, January 26, will feature two major matchups that are sure to dominate the spotlight.

First, the NFC Championship game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Commanders kicks off at 3 p.m. EST on Fox, followed by the AFC Championship between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills at 6:30 p.m. EST on CBS. With these high-stakes matchups dominating the Sunday sports landscape, a PGA Tour event — or any other sport, for that matter — would struggle to get any real attention or significant ratings.

Underrated smart business decision - starting the Farmers Insurance Open (@FarmersInsOpen) on a Wednesday, end it on Saturday, and not compete with the @NFL on Sunday. https://t.co/8e2RU2DZ13 — Mark Gress Jr. (@MarkGressJr) January 22, 2025

And so, to avoid the NFL showdown, the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open kicked off on Wednesday, January 22. The Golf Channel aired the first round on Wednesday and will continue coverage for the second round. For the third round, CBS takes over from 5-8 p.m. EST, and the final round will air Saturday from 4-8 p.m. EST.