Why Did the Mexican Navy Ship Crash Into the Brooklyn Bridge? Inside the Collision The incident occurred on Saturday, May 17, on the Mexican Navy ship, called the Cuauhtemoc. By Danielle Jennings Published May 19 2025, 2:54 p.m. ET

New York City residents were shocked to learn that a Mexican Navy ship crashed into the famed Brooklyn Bridge, resulting in multiple fatalities and leaving some sailors stuck asking for help. Now, many want to know exactly what happened to cause the tragic accident.

The incident occurred on Saturday, May 17, when the Mexican Navy ship, called the Cuauhtemoc, was sailing as part of a global promotional goodwill tour through New York City.

Why did the Mexican Navy ship crash into the Brooklyn Bridge?

Per the Associated Press, there is no information regarding the actual cause of the collision, as the crash is still in the early stages of investigation. That being said, it has been reported that the ship lost power for some as-yet-unknown reason, and was pulled into the bridge by the current.

During the crash, the ship snapped three of its masts and left two Mexican Navy crew members dead with 19 other people aboard the ship needing medical attention due to injury, according to the AP. Some of the sailors aboard were also left hanging in harnesses and were heard calling for help before assistance arrived.

What exactly happened to the ship?

According to eyewitness videos circulating online, the ship was traveling in reverse toward the Brooklyn Bridge on East River before three of its masts hit the span of the bridge and snapped in succession despite the ship continuing to sail, the Associated Press said. “We saw someone dangling, and I couldn’t tell if it was just blurry or my eyes, and we were able to zoom in on our phone and there was someone dangling from the harness from the top for like at least like 15 minutes before they were able to rescue them,” an eyewitness told the outlet.

Per the outlet, approximately 277 people were aboard the ship when the collision occurred. After the crash, the ship reportedly drifted into a nearby pier on the riverbank. The ship, which was slated to get fuel at a Bay Ridge dock in Brooklyn before continuing its trek to Iceland, lost power and moved in the wrong direction before hitting the Brooklyn Bridge, according to CNN.

Is there an update regarding the crash?

The National Transportation Safety Board is currently investigating the crash site, and the voyage data of the Cuauhtemoc will likely reveal important information about the origin of the collision. On Monday, May 19, the New York City Department of Transportation released a statement about the ship’s crash. “While inspections will continue, there are no signs of structural damage to the Brooklyn Bridge. Bridge inspectors have been on site since Saturday’s boat crash,” the organization said, per CNN.