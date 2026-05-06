Why Did the Pussycat Dolls Cancel Their Tour, and Which Show Is Still Happening? One could argue that the tour was doomed from the start, given that only half the original pop group had gotten back together. By Lea Vatenmakher Published May 6 2026, 9:18 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

2026 is the year of comebacks! Artists who haven't put out new music in a while, such as Bruno Mars, BTS, and Harry Styles, are all releasing new music and going on tour this year. The Pussycat Dolls wanted to join those ranks with their 2026 PCD Forever Tour. However, they've decided to cancel all but one show.

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Disappointed fans are wondering: Why did The Pussycat Dolls, aka Nicole Scherzinger and her backup singers, cancel their tour, and which show is the sole concert that will still happen?

Source: MEGA

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Why did The Pussycat Dolls cancel their tour?

One could argue that the tour was doomed from the start, given the fact that only half the original pop group had gotten back together. At that point, it may have been wiser to do a complete rebrand and name change, rather than try to maintain The Pussycat Dolls with only three members of a former six-girl group.

Still, Nicole Scherzinger, Kimberly Wyatt, and Ashley Roberts were set to perform 53 shows across North America, Europe, and the U.K., with the kickoff concert scheduled for June 5. Unfortunately, all the North America shows have been scrapped — with the exception of the Los Angeles WeHo Pride festival — due to low ticket sales.

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Source: MEGA

Rather than pretend to be sick or make some vague comments about personal reasons, the trio was honest with their fans about why they cancelled. The Pussycat Dolls took to Instagram to announce they've made the "difficult and heartbreaking decision" to cancel "after taking an honest look at the North American run."

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They went on to explain that the Pride festival was still a-go with, "We could not think of a more meaningful place to celebrate with our fans. The LGBTQ+ community has shown us so much love and support throughout our career, and we’re honored to be part of a weekend rooted in joy, pride, music, and chosen family." While that sentiment is lovely, we can't help but notice that the one show still happening is that in which ticket sales aren't a factor.

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @pussycatdolls

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Naturally, fans were disappointed by the news, but they also admired the group's honesty. One person commented, "Honestly, respect for admitting it’s cancelled due to low ticket sales." Another shared, "Kudos to you all for the honest message and excited to see you at WeHo Pride."

Fans were also trying to advise The Pussycat Dolls on how this could have been avoided. Many pointed out that the revamped girl group has only released one single in recent years, and many people didn't even know the tour was happening. One person wrote, "Why didn’t y'all do any promo performances or music videos?" Another suggested, "Call the other Dolls, book smaller venues, charge decent prices, release a summer banger. Do this and the story won’t have to have a sad ending."

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Source: MEGA