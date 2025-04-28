Three Days Grace Has Changed Their Album Covers, Potentially to Tease Something New The band seems to have pulled a move that more and more musicians have turned to recently. By Joseph Allen Published April 28 2025, 11:49 a.m. ET Source: Spotify

It's becoming more common in this day and age for musicians of all kinds to mess with their album artwork after the albums have already been released. Of course, musicians can't change the physical copies of these albums or the images of them that already exist online, but they can change how the covers appear on streaming services like Spotify.

Article continues below advertisement

Three Days Grace is the latest band to take advantage of this option, although the changes they've made to their albums are subtle enough that you might not have noticed them at first. Here's what we know about what Three Days Grace did to their albums, and why people think they did it.

Source: Three Days Grace

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Three Days Grace change their album covers?

The band appears to have replaced notable figures on each of their past albums with stick figures. On the cover of "Outsider," for example, the colored directional arrows that were originally on the front of the cover have now been replaced with stick figures in the same color that point in four different directions. Although users have noticed this change when they listen to the band on streaming, many are just confused by the decision.

Although the band hasn't offered any explanation for the change, many have speculated that they decided to change the album artwork to promote their new album. This is an approach that other artists have already taken, which would suggest that whatever their new album cover looks like, this stick figure that has appeared on every other album will be a prominent part of it.

Article continues below advertisement

Kesha was the latest to do this, adding a pink circle to all of her previous albums. It looks like the people who occupy the Three Days Grace Reddit might not be aware of Kesha's activity, though, because many of them were totally baffled by the change. "This feels like an analog horror wtf is going on," one person wrote. "I first thought this was some joke from another subreddit or something, but the fact that this is real is so weird," another added.

I know we are still (rightfully) mourning because of the news from Blind Channel, BUT WHAT IS GOING ON WITH THREE DAYS GRACE ALBUM COVERS??? pic.twitter.com/gbONMjMxwF — 𝕾𝖙. 𝕶𝖆𝖓𝖟𝖆𝖓 | 𝕭𝐋𝐎𝐎𝐃𝐒𝐔𝐂𝐊𝐄𝐑𝐒 (@MetalovejJidas) April 26, 2025 Source: Twitter/@MetalovejJidas

Article continues below advertisement

The artwork change probably isn't permanent.

Although many fans of Three Days Grace might be a little disturbed or turned off by this change to the album art, the change is unlikely to be a permanent one. If it is indeed being done to promote a new album, then you would think that all the older albums will go back to their original artwork once the new album is out.