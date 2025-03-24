Kesha's Albums All Have Pink Circles on Them as Part of Promotion for Her New One Kesha's album covers are all pink circles — what is she up to? By Joseph Allen Published March 24 2025, 10:53 a.m. ET Source: Spotify

Few recording artists have had more trials and tribulations in the recording industry than Kesha. Through it all, though, she has persisted, and proven that she can still release great music in spite of everything she's been through.

Now, many have noticed that the album artwork on all of Kesha's old albums has changed and now features a pink dot that covers her face. Many wanted to know what led to this change, whether it was intentional, and what it might mean for Kesha's future work.

Why do Kesha's albums all have a pink circle?

While Kesha has not yet explained the decision to give all of her old albums a pink circle on streaming platforms, the answer to the question of why these albums now have a pink circle appears to be that she and her team decided to give them one. This appears to be part of a broader effort to promote her new album and to tease to fans that something is coming, but we don't exactly know what yet.

While the pink circle is unique to Kesha, other artists have pulled similar stunts in advance of the release of a new album. Charli XCX, Lil Uzi Vert, and Doja Cat all did the same thing to promote upcoming releases, a subtle signal that new music is coming. While many of the details of that new music are still unclear, this artwork change is a pretty good indicator that something's coming.

Will the artwork change back?

The pink circles are certainly quite noticeable, but not everyone is in love with the pink circles, and plenty of fans miss the actual album artwork. It seems likely, though, that that artwork will return once the new album is out in the world. It's a promotional tactic, and it wouldn't really make sense for Kesha to deface all of her previous album covers permanently in an attempt to promote one new record.

Kesha has updated her album covers on streaming services to include a Pink circle. pic.twitter.com/ClY5JGsDaH — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 22, 2025

What this does emphasize, though, is that the music that you stream, and the artwork associated with it, are never really yours. The artists and their record labels can still change the look of the artwork, so if you actually want to see what the album art originally looked like right now, the best way to do that is to actually own a physical copy of it in one way or another.

Streaming music is incredibly convenient, but streaming comes with its costs, and having to look at pink circles on album covers is one of them. It's probably not an issue for plenty of people listening to Kesha, and some probably haven't even noticed it.