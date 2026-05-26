Why Did Ticket Leave ‘Bob Does Sports’? The Group Addressed His Exit "There’s really no big dramatic story or anything." By Alisan Duran Updated May 26 2026, 11:03 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@par3pop

Fans of Bob Does Sports were caught off guard after Big Ticket (Neil Arnet) announced he was stepping away from the popular golf and comedy channel. The emotional announcement quickly sparked questions from viewers, wondering what had happened and whether there had been tension behind the scenes.

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During a farewell podcast episode, the group addressed the decision directly, with several members becoming emotional while discussing how much Ticket meant to both the show and their longtime friendship.

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Why did Ticket leave ‘Bob Does Sports’?

Big Ticket explained that he decided to leave Bob Does Sports because he wanted to focus more on his personal life and future in Philadelphia. During the group’s farewell video, he said the demanding schedule of the show made it difficult to dedicate enough time to other important changes happening in his life.

Ticket specifically mentioned family and long-term planning as major reasons behind the decision. He explained that after spending nearly four years prioritizing the show, he felt he no longer had enough “bandwidth” to properly balance everything.

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Ticket said there was no dramatic fallout behind the scenes.

Although fans immediately speculated about possible tension within the group, Ticket made it clear there was no major conflict behind his departure. He repeatedly said he still loves the cast, production team, and everyone involved with the show.

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“There’s really no big dramatic story or anything,” Ticket explained during the podcast episode. He also said he plans to continue supporting the channel and watching future episodes even after stepping away from his onscreen role.

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The ‘Bob Does Sports’ crew became emotional during the announcement.

Several members of the group admitted they were shocked by Ticket’s decision. Bob and Cutsy both described the announcement as emotional, especially because their friendships existed long before Bob Does Sports became successful online.

Cutsy said Ticket had become “an essential and integral part” of the show over the years. Other members also talked about how much Ticket contributed both on camera and behind the scenes during trips, videos, and production planning.

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Ticket said the decision was one of the hardest of his life.

Throughout the farewell discussion, Ticket repeatedly emphasized how difficult the choice had been for him personally. He admitted he went back and forth on the decision many times before ultimately deciding to stay in Philadelphia and focus on the next stage of his life.