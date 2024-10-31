Home > Viral News > Influencers > YouTube Why Does YouTube Keep Skipping to the Next Video? Exploring This Annoying Issue The frustrating glitch is making shuffling through music on YouTube impossible, even for those paying for Premium. By Trisha Faulkner Published Oct. 31 2024, 1:07 p.m. ET Source: Unsplash

Picture this: You’ve just settled in to enjoy your favorite YouTube playlist. A few minutes into the first video, just as it’s getting good, the video suddenly skips to the next one. Annoying, right? If this keeps happening, you’re not alone. In fact, many users are facing this frustrating issue.

So, why does YouTube keep skipping to the next video? Keep reading as we take a closer look at the issue and what other users are doing to fix the problem.

Why does YouTube keep skipping to the next video every few seconds?

If you have an ad blocker installed to your web browser, that could be the reason YouTube keeps automatically skipping to the next video every few seconds. On Reddit, users reported having issues with their playlists auto-skipping recently. It wasn’t until they turned off their ad blocker extensions that the problem went away.

Surprisingly, this even affected users with YouTube Premium, who thought they were immune from ads entirely. Users believe recent updates to YouTube in combination with ad blockers caused the auto-skip glitch. One user shared, "Apparently, I did have AdBlock and uBlock. I had to put YouTube on the whitelist. This is insanely stupid. Not to mention it shouldn't matter since the account is premium."

Many users who disabled their ad blockers or added YouTube to their ad blocker’s whitelist noticed the issue stopped. For those who’d rather keep their ad blockers on, using YouTube’s miniplayer has also worked as a temporary fix. The OP of the Reddit thread addressing the issue later added to their post: "Some users reported using the miniplayer also doesn't trigger this new anti-adblock feature so give it a try and see if it works for you."

Others chimed in venting how frustrated they were that they paid for YouTube Premium and were still experiencing this problem. With Premium, YouTube users do not have to watch advertisements while streaming videos. So, Premium users are baffled as to why their ad blocker would be an issue.

Turning off autoplay may also help stop the playlist from skipping.

In some cases, YouTube’s autoplay function can also be the culprit. Unfortunately, this isn’t a new issue. Frustrated YouTube users have vented on Reddit for years about videos skipping automatically. Turning off autoplay is a quick solution to the problem. It, however, takes a way the option of shuffling through songs or videos automatically. So, the solution isn’t really ideal for someone using YouTube to listen to music.

There are a few solutions to stop YouTube from skipping videos.

If you’re tired of your YouTube playlist acting up, here’s a quick recap of what you can try to keep your videos playing smoothly: Disable ad blockers: Turn off your ad-blocking extensions or whitelist YouTube. Use the miniplayer: If you’d prefer to keep your ad blocker on, try using YouTube’s miniplayer to avoid interruptions. Turn off autoplay: This workaround is only ideal for those not using YouTube to shuffle music playlists.