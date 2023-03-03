Home > Entertainment Source: Getty Images Why Did Tim Norman Kill His Nephew? The 'Welcome to Sweetie Pie's' Star Was Sentenced to Life By Tatayana Yomary Mar. 3 2023, Published 10:50 a.m. ET

The family of former Ikette Robbie Montgomery can officially breathe a sigh of relief. The world was first introduced to the family via the OWN network show Welcome to Sweetie Pie's, which ran from 2011 to 2018 and highlighted Robbie’s soul food restaurant chain Sweetie Pie's, located in St. Louis.

Through the show, viewers were introduced to now 43-year-old James “Tim” Norman (Robbie’s son); Tim's fiancé Jenae; Tim and Jenae's newborn son; and Robbie’s grandson and Tim’s nephew Andre Montgomery Jr. Unfortunately, 20-year-old Andre Jr. was murdered on March 14, 2016, and Tim Norman was later charged and recently convicted for the crime. Now that Tim has been handed down a life sentence, folks are wondering about his motives for the murder plot. So, why did Tim Norman kill his nephew? Here’s everything that we know.

'Welcome to Sweetie Pie's' star Tim Norman’s apparent motive for murdering Andre Montgomery Jr. was money.

As the saying goes, sometimes your family will do you wrong faster than a friend. In Norman’s 2022 murder-for-hire trial, it was revealed in court that the former reality star took out a $450,000 life insurance policy for Andre, on which he was the sole beneficiary. So, it’s clear that money was the motive for his demise.

Less than 24 hours after the jury heard final deliberations, Norman was found guilty on charges of conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, murder-for-hire, and conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, per the St. Louis Business Journal. The sick plot all began to unfold in 2020, with Norman being arrested by authorities on Aug. 18, for his role in the murder-for-hire plot.

Source: KSDK News James "Tim" Norman

Apparently, the scheme involved three other parties including Terica Ellis, Norman’s former insurance agent Waiel Rebhi Yaghnam, and Travell Anthony Hill. Per a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office Eastern District of Missouri, Ellis was sentenced to three years in prison for her role in the crime in January 2023.

In November 2022, Yaghnam pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and was sentenced to three years in prison as well. As for Hill, he was sentenced to 32 years in prison for his role as the shooter in the crime. Per Hill’s plea agreement, he testified in court for the prosecution and admitted that Norman wanted Andre killed and that he met the reality star on the day the murder took place, naming Norman as the mastermind.

Source: YouTube Travell Anthony Hill

James Tim Norman has been sentenced to life in prison.

The judge has spoken! On Thursday, March 2, 2023, Norman learned his fate after being convicted for his role in the murder-for-hire plot. Per the press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office Eastern District of Missouri, Norman was sentenced to life imprisonment by U.S. District Judge John A. Ross.

“Tim Norman portrayed one image to the public, but there were more sinister intentions lurking underneath,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Angie Danis said during the sentencing hearing. “And the measure of someone’s character is what they do when they think no one is watching. When he thought no one was watching, he planned the execution of his nephew and carried it out.” Despite the overwhelming evidence against Norman, he maintains his innocence.

In a Feb. 23, 2023, Instagram post, Norman shared his disbelief about his current circumstances and stated that the “feds know 100 percent” that he didn’t file an insurance policy.

