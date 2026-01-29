Why Did Tommaso Ciampa Leave WWE Explained After Shocking With His Exit Announcement Tommaso Ciampa said he felt like an "incredibly lucky person" as his time with WWE came to an end. By Trisha Faulkner Published Jan. 29 2026, 1:46 p.m. ET Source: Wikimedia Commons

When a wrestler who’s spent ten years in one company suddenly says they’re done, it tends to stop fans in their tracks. That’s exactly what happened when Tommaso Ciampa announced his WWE run was officially coming to an end on Jan. 21, 2026 via X (formerly Twitter). Almost immediately, people started wondering if something had gone wrong behind the scenes.

Article continues below advertisement

From injuries to contract disputes to surprise releases, theories started flying. So, why did Tommaso Ciampa leave WWE? Turns out, his reasoning was pretty straightforward and heartfelt.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Tommaso Ciampa decide to leave WWE after his contract expired instead of renewing it?

Tommaso shared the news himself in a long statement on all of his social media profiles, making it clear his departure wasn’t sudden or messy. He explained that his contract with WWE was simply coming to an end and took time to thank nearly everyone who helped him along the way.

In his message, Tommaso wrote, “I’d like to thank every single person who contributed to the last ten years of this incredible journey,” before listing everyone from camera crews and producers to referees and medical staff. The tone wasn’t frustration and exhaustion. It was gratitude. He also gave a special shoutout to NXT’s “black and gold” era, calling it a part of his career that would “forever hold an incredibly special place in my heart.”

Article continues below advertisement

Reddit reactions reveals that WWE fans were emotional but excited for what comes next.

Over on Reddit, the response quickly filled with praise and nostalgia. One fan wrote that Tommaso was “freaking GREAT” and called him a legend of the NXT era. They added that they couldn’t wait to see what was next for him.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Article continues below advertisement

Another commenter reflected on how Tommaso and Johnny Gargano’s feud pulled them back into wrestling after drifting away, saying that run was “peak” wrestling for them. Many echoed the same sentiment, pointing out how important his work was during that period. There was also a lot of optimism mixed in. Fans hoped he’d stay healthy and keep wrestling for years. Several mentioned how excited they were to potentially see him wrestling outside of the WWE’s structure and rules.

Article continues below advertisement

Speculation about a possible move to AEW quickly began gaining traction.

Of course, it didn’t take long for fans to start guessing where Tommaso might land next. AEW was one of the most common names thrown around, especially since many believe he could thrive with fewer creative restrictions. Some even pointed out how interesting potential matchups would be in a new promotion, while others liked the idea of him exploring different wrestling companies instead of settling in just one place again. On Jan. 29, 2026, Tommaso took to X to confirm the rumors buzzing on Reddit — AEW was the next chapter in his career.

Tommaso Ciampa has arrived in AEW!😱 pic.twitter.com/WueKM0SKnX — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 29, 2026