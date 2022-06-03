The Nation of Turkey Has Officially Changed Its Name, but Why?

A spokesman for the U.N. Secretary-General, Stéphane Dujarric, said Thursday that the change went into effect immediately, further noting that, "It is not uncommon for us to receive such requests."

After its founding in 1923, Turkey adopted the official name Türkiye Cumhuriyeti, or the Republic of Turkey. However, with "ü" not existing in the English language, Turkey became the common name attached to the country. Türkiye is pronounced just like Turkey, but with an added "yay" at the end.