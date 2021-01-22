Ryan Haywood Was Permanently Banned From Twitch Following His Return to the Internet

In October 2020, video production company Rooster Teeth let go of multiple employees following a slew of allegations of sexual abuse leveled against some of its most prominent members. Of those accused, some temporarily left their internet platforms to deal with the allegations offline, while others have struggled to maintain their public persona.

Ryan Haywood, who was one of the men fired from Rooster Teeth following allegations, recently found himself banned from Twitch. But why now?