Why Weston Called Off His Engagement to Agnes in 'The Testaments' Finale
"Been trying to figure it out."
In the season finale of The Testaments, which aired on May 27, 2026, viewers watched Becka Grove get married off to Garth Chapin while Agnes’s engagement to Commander Weston was suddenly called off. While many wouldn’t consider that a bad thing, especially given the age gap between the two, plus the fact that Agnes clearly wanted to marry Garth instead, it was still a surprising pivot in the plot.
Calling off an engagement is a pretty big deal in Gilead and could signal that something is “wrong” with a girl from the Greens, even after she’s gone through extensive training and education and reached menarche, which means she’s ready to reproduce.
Considering Weston initially seemed excited to marry Agnes before abruptly ending the engagement, many viewers are now wondering why. Here’s the likely reason.
Why did Weston break off the engagement with Agnes in 'The Testaments'?
Commander Weston likely broke off his engagement to Agnes in the season finale of The Testaments because, while he was willing to help Becka, he didn’t want to get himself tangled up in a risky situation.
After Becka killed her father, Dr. Grove, she was facing execution or being degraded to a lower class of people, like becoming a handmaid. But Agnes wasn’t prepared to let that happen, especially since her future husband was the Head of the Eyes and clearly had some pull when it came to helping her.
So, when Weston visits Agnes at her home, he reminds her that her concerns are his and vice versa since the two are set to be married. Agnes then uses that as an opportunity to ask if he truly means it, to which he responds, “Of course.” Agnes then tells him that the Eyes have Becka in one of their prisons and asks if he can help her.
He initially suggests that he can’t, pointing out that Becka broke the laws of God. But Agnes quickly reminds him that her father, Dr. Grove, broke the laws first. Weston then explains that it still “doesn’t excuse her taking justice into her own hands,” but Agnes hits him with an admission he likely wasn’t expecting, revealing that she was one of Dr. Grove’s victims.
Looking confused, Weston says, “I don’t understand,” before Agnes explains. He then apologizes to her, asks whether she has told her parents, thanks her for her honesty, and promises he’ll do whatever he can for Becka. And he keeps his word, to an extent.
Weston may have wanted to distance himself from Becka's drama and to protect himself.
In the following scene, Becka is seen returning home to her mother. Perhaps Weston decided it was only ethical and right to let Becka return home until she was scheduled to go before the court, since she killed her father so he couldn’t harm any more girls, particularly Agnes.
But at the same time, he also probably didn’t want to get too tied up in the drama.
While he did Agnes a favor and used his pull as the Head of the Eyes to help her friend, the relationship had already proven to be a risky one. That, plus the fact that Agnes proved in this moment that she wasn’t easily controlled and wouldn’t just be submissive, she’d be one to speak up. And given Weston’s track record, that didn’t quite jive with the type of man he is.