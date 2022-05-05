Do Birds Keep Pooping on Your Car? Plus, What You Can Do

Do Birds Keep Pooping on Your Car? Plus, What You Can DoBy Kori Williams
May. 5 2022, Published 6:09 p.m. ET
You know how people say that getting pooped on by a bird is a sign of good luck? That could be true, but in the moment, it doesn't feel like it. Whether it's you or one of your belongings, you will eventually be stuck having to clean bird poop up. Considering how often cars are outside, owners may have noticed that birds are marking their territory on their vehicles.
But if your car is the victim of bird droppings on a regular basis, you may want to know exactly why birds are pooping on it. Is there something special about your set of wheels, or is it simply always in the wrong place at the right time? Here's what we know.
Why do birds keep pooping on my car?
It's not exactly clear why birds like to move their bowels above your car in particular. It's possible that they are attracted to something in your environment or that you just so happened to park under their favorite tree. But according to Birds Advice, birds are attracted to the reflections they see in the car's paint.
To birds, the reflections of themselves in your car are other birds. Just like the vast majority of animals on the planet, they aren't self-aware enough to understand that they're seeing themselves. In addition to that, they poop on what they think are liquids, in the hopes that they'll cover the smell, so that predators won't be able to find them. They probably think the shininess of your car means it's a wet surface.
How can I stop birds from pooping on my car?
Unfortunately, anyone who has had their car pooped on knows that bird droppings can damage your paint. This reason alone is enough to try and stop it from happening altogether. The solution could be as simple as moving your car to an enclosed space like a garage, or at least, out from under any trees or away from the edges of any buildings where birds perch.
You could also try to attach a fake snake to your car in order to lure birds away. Birds Advice points out that birds are scared of snakes because they consider them predators. You could also try other animal decoys, like foxes or owls.
If you've been looking to paint your car another color, consider anything but red. Multiple sources say that birds are attracted to the color red and therefore, poop on those cars most often.
Otherwise, consider buying a car cover. These are simple yet effective ways to keep your car poop free. And because they tend to have a matte color, they won't attract birds who want to use your vehicle as a toilet in the first place.
But if you do get bird droppings on your car, it's advised that you use a microfiber cloth with liquid soap on it in order to soften the poop up first. That helps prevent it from damaging the paint.
Then, use a plastic scraper to get it all off. You don't want to use anything metal or use too much pressure beacuse that could also damage the paint on your car. After that, you can wash the rest of your car as usual.