Why Do Birds Sing so Incredibly Loud in the Early Hours of the Morning?

Realistically, most of us are jolted out of our peaceful slumbers by delivery trucks turning into our neighborhoods on two wheels or those godforsaken birds that think it's acceptable to screech at the top of their lungs. At the time, all we can think is, "what have we done to deserve this?"

Sadly, we'll never know, but together, we can uncover why these birdies gift us with their voices at the crack of dawn. So, why do birds sing so early in the morning? Let's find out!