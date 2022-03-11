Do Dogs Have a Favorite Color? They See Colors Much Differently Than We Do

According to VCA Animal Hospitals, people have three types of cones in their eyes that can tell the difference between blue, red, and green. But dogs only have two types and can only differentiate between blue and yellow.

This is something called dichromatic vision. While dogs do have a limited range of the color wheel in comparison to humans, our furry companions can still see some colors. In fact, dogs can see shades of red, too. They just don't look the same compared to how we see them.