British Lawyers Wear Wigs for a Pretty Noble Reason

Some traditions have been practiced for so long that people eventually forget why they're doing them. Like saying "bless you" after a person sneezes, which was reportedly popularized by Pope Gregory I, who believed that humans were susceptible to death whilst forcibly evacuating air from their nostrils. The "bless you" protected them from an otherwise gnarly death.

That's just one of many persistent traditions, but what about others? For example, why do British lawyers wear wigs?